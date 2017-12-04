Guilford College Student Honored for Community Service

Guilford College student Isabel Gutierrez ’18 has been recognized for outstanding leadership and service by North Carolina Campus Compact, a statewide network of colleges and universities with a shared commitment to civic engagement.
Isabel, a Chemistry major from Managua, Nicaragua, was one of only 23 students to receive the Community Impact Award, which honors one student leader at each member school. She is an active campus leader who has made a difference at Guilford and in Greensboro. For children in the community, she’s been a STEM teaching assistant in a local middle school and an ESOL teacher at the Oakwood Community Center. For the past two years, Isabel has organized the college’s Festival de Niños, a fun, on-campus celebration for kids involved in community tutoring and mentorship programs. For her peers at Guilford, she promotes service-learning as the Project Community coordinator, serves on the Bonner Advisory Board and Student Government, and is a member of Hispanos Unidos de Guilford.
Isabel and other award recipients were honored at the Compact’s annual CSNAP student conference, held this year on November 18 at Winston-Salem State University. The event convened more than 230 students and staff from 28 campuses in the network. The conference included student-led workshops on diverse community engagement topics and a featured remarks by local “change agents” representing different public service pathways.
